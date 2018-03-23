Baby Tests Positive For Meth & Mother Arrested

An Evansville mom is facing charges after her baby was found unresponsive and police say the infant tested positive for meth. Alizay Hunt, 19, is charged with child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Police arrested her late last night.

According to the affidavit, Hunt called 911 yesterday afternoon after she found her 20-day-old baby not breathing. Medical personnel arrived to Hunt’s apartment on MLK Boulevard and took the infant to St. Vincent.

Detectives and the Department of Child Services responded to the hospital to investigate the incident.

While at St. Vincent Hospital, police say Hunt told them the last time she saw the infant breathing was around 4:00 yesterday morning.

Hunt said she and her son had been out with a friend and came home around 1 a.m. She told police she put her son to bed around 4 a.m. after feeding him.

When she woke up around 12 p.m., Hunt says the infant was not breathing so she called 911.

Police say Hunt consented to a drug screen at the hospital, which showed she had meth in her system. Hunt told DCS that she last smoked meth on March 20th.

Detectives say Hunt agreed to let them search her apartment, where they say they found a pipe and bowl.

A St. Vincent nurse told police that the baby had meth in his system and was placed on an assisted breathing machine.

According to the affidavit, Hunt told detectives that she had relapsed on March 16th and had been smoking meth from March 16th until March 21st. Hunt told them she hadn’t slept at all during that time.

Detectives say Hunt admitted her son was with her the majority of the time she was smoking meth with other people.

The baby is in critical condition at this time.

Hunt is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

