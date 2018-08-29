Home Illinois Baby Rescued After Falling into Pool in Hamilton County August 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Officials in Illinois say a toddler was rescued from a pool at 2891 Dahlgren on August 27th in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office received a call Monday night saying an 18 month old baby had fallen into a pool at 2891 Dahlgren and was not breathing.

Officials were able to perform CPR on the toddler. Crews say within the first round of CPR compressions, the baby began crying and breathing again.

The baby was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and is said to be in good condition.

Comments

comments