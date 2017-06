Evansville-based Azzip Pizza is growing and officials have announced their plans for a seventh location in Bloomington.

It’ll open this fall inside college mall.

The company is already accepting job applications with pay starting at $10 an hour.

Azzip has opened restaurants in Evansville, Newburgh, Terre Haute, Champaign, Illinois and Bowling Green. Kentucky since it was founded in 2014.

