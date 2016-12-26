Home Indiana Evansville Azzip Pizza Locations to Host a Give Back Fundraiser for Family of Skylar Robinson December 26th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Azzip Pizza locations will host a give back fundraiser starting Tuesday to help the family of a teen killed in a recent car crash. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Azzip will donate 20% of the purchases from all customers with a coupon to the family of Skylar Robinson.

The 15-year-old died in a head-on collision on State Road 62 in Warrick County. Another passenger in the car, Megan Ripperdan, remains hospitalize with a major head injury. The driver accused of hitting their car is 18-year-old Osiel Marroquin. He was arrested last week. He is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death with a prior offense.

