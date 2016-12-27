Home Indiana Evansville Azzip Pizza Helping Family of Teen Killed in Crash December 27th, 2016 Matt Peak Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Azzip Pizza is giving back. The pizza place began a fundraiser Tuesday, to help the family of Skylar Robinson-Williamson’s. Azzip will donate 20% of the purchases from all customers to Skylar’s family. The 15-year-old died in a head-on collision on State Road 62 in Warrick County. Another passenger in the car, Megan Ripperdan, remains hospitalized with a major head injury. Azzip says when one of Skylar’s family members reached out for help it was the least they could do. Azzip says you do not need a coupon to participate in the give-back. Just come in and tell an employee you are there for Skylar. The effort runs until Wednesday.

Comments

comments