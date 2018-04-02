A few weeks ago, we dove in to the evolution of Hip Hop in Evansville.

We learned the struggle of being stereotyped, the importance of marketability, and how the scene is beginning to grow.

Now, there’s a new project that’s shaking up the scene, and opening up the world of Hip Hop to more and more people.

After an intense, productive, creative 24 hour collaborative session with over 35 producers and emcees, A Year of Hip-Hop is finally about to be released!

So this project started to really explore how to improve educational opportunities in Evansville’s Promise Zone, and under the umbrella of Hip Hop.

We wanted to use Hip Hop as sort of a lens to explore that.

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Why Hip Hop?

Because Hip Hop is transformational! Really, I was looking at Hip Hop culture, not just the music.

I like to use a quote KRS says, ‘Rap is something you do, Hip Hop is something you live,’ so I wanted to explore the Hip Hop culture and sort of raise awareness around the culture.

Two, I believe that youth are drawn to the music…they’re into making the music, they’re into participating in the different elements of Hip Hop; so dance, music creation, art, the media arts and all of the arts that are associated with it.

This cd is genre-bending, Hip Hop inspired, with contributions from some of the best Producers, Emcees, Spoken Word Artists, and Band members in Evansville.

But AYoHH is much more than just a cd.

This was the first piece of the project, to kick it off. You really can’t start a project like this without connecting to the Hip Hop community, so I’d been around and immersed myself in the Hip Hop community.

And this mix tape is a way for the Hip Hop community to finally be heard.

The Mix Tape Project was just a way to let their voices be heard, and to say that, ‘Hip Hop is alive in Evansville, there is a Hip Hop community, and this is what we think should be the next step in Hip Hop’. So this Mix Tape is their voices saying that.

When dealing with an area such as the Promise Zone – high poverty, etc. meaningful change needs to include the community. How we describe the community also tends to be by deficits – high poverty, high crime, etc. To better understand how to address an issue such as improving educational opportunities, I needed to better understand the problem. Using Hip Hop, I wanted to know if Evansville had the capacity, talent, expertise locally to create programs, learning opportunities, and spaces where youth might be able to express themselves creatively, especially through hip hop culture. So the mixtape project was a way to better understand hip hop in Evansville. I think we see we have a lot of very talented artists. There will be other projects/programs like Hip Hop Architecture Camp http://hiphoparchitecture.com that will target youth. That camp uses hip hop to introduce youth to urban design and architecture. I also wanted to highlight the assets within a community. Let those voices be heard, show their gifts and talents and let them share the opportunities and challenges/issues they face. So in a nutshell – engaging with community to better understand the issues and opportunities, building developing community (I didn’t see a lot of programs being offered to youth in Evansville that uses hip hop culture), highlight the assets within the community. I believe youth are interested in, and identify with hip hop culture and media and arts that incorporate hip hop culture may keep them engaged in learning.

The CD Release Party is this Friday at PG, with performances from Kelo, Cas One, The Jangle Sheep and more.

You can grab a copy of the mix tape for just ten bucks.

