Award-Winning Photographer to Display Work at OCTC

An award-winning photographer will have her work exhibited at an Owensboro school. The photograph exhibition by Nancy Green-Smith will be displayed in the Dayman Gallery at Owensboro Community and Technical College. It is set to begin Tuesday, January 9th through Friday, February 24th. Smith is originally from Bremen, Kentucky and is a retired art teacher, who currently lives in Owensboro.

Nancy Green-Smith has had several photography exhibitions throughout the Commonwealth and won several awards. Smith has received the Robbie P. Ruby merit award for photography at the Glema Mahr. She also won Best of Show in the visual Evidence 2014 show and has won awards in the Yeiser Art Center’s annual Through the Lens regional exhibition.

Smith says her photographs “capture moments in our daily lives, be it a beautiful sunset, a passerby on a busy street, or the ravages of time on an old dilapitated building.”

Smith is one of 12 photographers chosen to exhibit work at Discovery Park of America in Tennessee.

The Dayman Gallery is on the second floor of the Learning Resource Center on OCTC’s main campus. Hours at the gallery are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

