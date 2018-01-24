Award-Winning Comedian Coming to Evansville

An award-winning comedy icon is making his way to Evansville this weekend. Leo Gallagher will be performing at Ivy Room on West Virginia Street in Evansville. This show will be Saturday, January 27th at 8 p.m.

This is part of Gallagher’s “Joke’s On You” Tour alongside Artie Fletcher.

Gallagher, a top earning comedian from 1980 through the mid-1990s, Gallagher had 14 TV specials on Showtime. He became one of the most successful stand-up comedians of all time because of his constant touring and loyal following.

His stage show includes topical humor, prop comedy, and of course his trademark Sledge-O-Matic used for food destruction.

Tickets will be available in two tiers. One, the splash zone, includes seating close to the stage where this food is likely to splatter.

There’s also a general admission section for those not wanting to bring plastic to protect their clothing.

Tickets range from $20 to $40 in advance at MHShows.com.

Tickets at the show will cost $27 and $47. The show is expected to last until 10:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome to join, but parents are warned that the show contains adult language.

Comments

comments