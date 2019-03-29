How to Avoid Ticks and the Diseases They Carry

Indiana Health Officials are urging outdoor enthusiasts to protect themselves from ticks that are spreading infectious diseases.

Several diseases in addition to Lyme diseases, such as ehrlichiosis and spotted fever rickettsioses like Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be transmitted through ticks.

Hoosiers can reduce the risk of tick bites by:

Wearing a long-sleeved shirt and light-colored pants, with the shirt tucked in at the waist and the pants tucked into socks, if they will be in grassy or wooded areas

Treating clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin, which is an insect repellent specifically designed for this purpose (permethrin should NOT be used on bare skin)

Using EPA-registered insect repellents with active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone

Conducting frequent tick checks while outdoors

Ticks can be safely removed by using tweezers to grasp the tick close to the skin and then pulling outward with steady and even pressure.

Experts say to thoroughly check for ticks on clothing, gear, pet, and skin. Tumbling clothes in the dryer on high heat for 30 minutes will kill ticks, and showering can help remove any unattached ticks.

Click here for more information about ticks and how to prevent the disease they carry.

Comments

comments