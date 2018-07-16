Home Indiana Evansville How to avoid losing prized Amazon Prime packages July 16th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Amazon Prime Day is a good mirror to look back at our how much times have changed. A few years ago it may have been unfathomable to imagine that consumers would spend nearly 3.5 billion dollars shopping online during a 36 hour period. That’s how much experts say people will spend during Amazon Prime Day.

The online shopping boom has led to a new type of criminal. They are called “porch pirates” and the criminals will run up and steal a package right off the front stoop.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has followed this trend and confirms he’s seen it around his jurisdiction. He says that he often warns people to follow he tracking number so the person, a friend or neighbor can be there shortly after a package is delivered.

Wedding openly admits that he was once a victim of home burglary. He has since added a home surveillance system and urges others to do the same. He spoke about one product that works as a camera and a doorbell so folks can watch who comes to the door and actually answer them back remotely. That product is, of course, marked down during Amazon Prime Day.

