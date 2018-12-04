Below Average Temperatures…A Potential Winter Storm On The Horizon?

It’s another day of cloudy, chilly and raw conditions across the Tri-State. A few scattered snow and rain showers are possible this afternoon-evening. Nothing of significance, dusting on grassy surfaces is possible. As high pressure slides of to our southeast tomorrow, I’m expecting the region to FINALLY see some sunshine by Wednesday afternoon. But temperatures won’t warm up much, highs will range in the upper 30s to low 40s. The sunshine will be short lived.

A cold front will swing through the region Thursday spreading some light rain/snow mix through Thursday afternoon-evening. Reinforcing cold air into the area, highs Friday will be in the mid 30s, setting the stages for a potential winter storm this weekend.

A storm system currently in the Pacific will move eventually move eastward and pull in Gulf of Mexico moisture as the system gets its act together over Texas. High pressure off to the north funneling cold air into the region. Still many questions as to how far north the moisture extends, timing and intensity. I think the best chance for snow at the moment looks to be from the I-64 southward, especially across Western Kentucky and we could be talking a few inches of accumulating snow. The snow would begin Saturday afternoon-Sunday.

The 50s may make a return back to the Tri-State next week.

Comments

comments