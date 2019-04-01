An Avalanche of Content Drops Today!

It might be April Fools day, but I promise this isn’t a trick…

Today alone, an avalanche of new content dropped to Netflix and Hulu!

A whole lotta movies, series and specials are coming your way.

Here’s what’s new…

Love conspiracy and little green men?

Ancient Aliens, seasons 1, 2 ,3 and 13 drops to Hulu today.

This show explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited earth for millions of years.

Astrakahn Oblast, Russia. 11 months after the Roswell Incident. Erratic blips appear on the radar screens. At the same time, a MiG-Jet fighter pilot sees an unidentifiable cigar-shaped object.

From the age of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, early cave drawings to continued mass sightings in the US, each episode in this hit history series gives historic depth to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age old debate.

Did intelligent beings from outer space visit earth thousands of years ago?





Also released today, the entire first season of A&E’s “Born Behind Bars”, the show that goes inside the Wee Ones program at the Indiana women’s prison, following several inmates at various stages of the program as they navigate the volatile prison environment while raising their babies.

Prison and pregnancy are like the 2 scariest things in life! If you don’t follow the rules, your baby gets sent home. It’s not supposed to be nice, it’s prison.

The show also profiles the staffers, including tough-love guards and inmate nannies, who help care for the newborns.

Season 1 has 10 episodes, so it’s perfect for binge-ing.

Love all things Houswewives?

Leave your sunglasses at home…the affluent, and shady ladies of Potomac are back in season 3, dropping to Hulu today.

Spoiler alert!

This season, after revealing a new wife to the cast, the group of frenemies will head to France, fight over RSVPs, find new homes, try to repair relationships, and learn…you’re never too old to be ghosted.

This show has actually been well received by TV critics, calling it the best series in The Real Housewives franchise!





Season 3 has 20 episodes including the juicy reunion, where you’ll get all the tea.

And if you try to watch it on YouTube…you’ll be spending more for the season there than you would for an entire month of viewing anything on another streaming service.

Also out today on Hulu?

Akeelah and the Bee, The Dark Mile, I Think I Love My Wife, and The Jerk…among others.

Netflix released a ton of new content today, mostly movies, but dropping Friday is the highly anticipated season 2 of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

We knew Sabrina was powerful, but maybe we didn’t realize just how much.

No longer the fledgling witch of season 1, Sabrina has now claimed her full power by signing the Book of the Beast, and is going to the Academy of Unseen Arts full time.

I feel like I’ve been walking down this darker path…but maybe it’s not so bad.

Sabrina’s clearly not the same since her dark baptism, and even Aunt Hilda is worried about it.

While Sabrina has always had quite the moral conscience, we’ve also seen her be downright vindictive when either she or people she cares about are threatened.

How much will that intensify now that she’s pledged herself to Satan?

Also available on Netflix come Friday…

Continuing the tradition of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies is the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

At this school, young adults come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses.

My name is Hope Michaelson. I come from a long line of the ‘villains’ in your stories. I’m the daughter of a werewolf and a vampire. The granddaughter of an evil witch. They call me the Tri-Bred…I’m the only one of my kind.

Legacies season one has 16 episodes.

What is out on Netflix today?

Monster House, Pineapple Express, The Golden Compass, Valkyrie and several more films.

Make sure to add these to your watch list today, so you don’t miss a single episode.

Happy binge watching!

