Available Homes in Indiana Decrease

Real estate officials say the stock of available homes in the Hoosier state has been decreasing.

According to the Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, the housing shortages are largely from lack of the “4 L’s”: lots, labor, lending, and lumber.

They say the Evansville area has also seen an increase in potential buyers.

Officials say house hunters should make sure to enlist a realtor to make sure they don’t experience problems finding a home for sale.

Statewide year-over-year comparisons (April 2017 vs. April 2016) show:

Number of new listings

decreased

8.4% to 10,454

Closed home sales

decreased

1.3% to 7,388

Pending home sales

decreased

0.9% to 8,353

Median sales price of homes

increased

5.9% to $144,000

Average sales price of homes

increased

5.2% to $169,427

Percentage of original list price

received

increased 0.9% to 96.1%

Inventory of homes for sale

decreased

16.2% to 27,751 units

Months supply of homes for sale

decreased

20.8% to 3.8 months

