44News | Evansville, IN

Available Homes in Indiana Decrease

Available Homes in Indiana Decrease

May 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Real estate officials say the stock of available homes in the Hoosier state has been decreasing.

According to the Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, the housing shortages are largely from lack of the “4 L’s”: lots, labor, lending, and lumber.

They say the Evansville area has also seen an increase in potential buyers.

Officials say house hunters should make sure to enlist a realtor to make sure they don’t experience problems finding a home for sale.

Statewide year-over-year comparisons (April 2017 vs. April 2016) show:

Number of new listings

decreased

8.4% to 10,454

Closed home sales

decreased

1.3% to 7,388

Pending home sales

decreased

0.9% to 8,353

Median sales price of homes

increased

5.9% to $144,000

Average sales price of homes

increased

5.2% to $169,427

Percentage of original list price

received

increased 0.9% to 96.1%

Inventory of homes for sale

decreased

16.2% to 27,751 units

Months supply of homes for sale

decreased

20.8% to 3.8 months

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.