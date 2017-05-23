Available Homes in Indiana Decrease
Real estate officials say the stock of available homes in the Hoosier state has been decreasing.
According to the Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, the housing shortages are largely from lack of the “4 L’s”: lots, labor, lending, and lumber.
They say the Evansville area has also seen an increase in potential buyers.
Officials say house hunters should make sure to enlist a realtor to make sure they don’t experience problems finding a home for sale.
Statewide year-over-year comparisons (April 2017 vs. April 2016) show:
Number of new listings
decreased
8.4% to 10,454
Closed home sales
decreased
1.3% to 7,388
Pending home sales
decreased
0.9% to 8,353
Median sales price of homes
increased
5.9% to $144,000
Average sales price of homes
increased
5.2% to $169,427
Percentage of original list price
received
increased 0.9% to 96.1%
Inventory of homes for sale
decreased
16.2% to 27,751 units
Months supply of homes for sale
decreased
20.8% to 3.8 months