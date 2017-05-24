Autopsy Shows Former Harrison Basketball Player Dies from Gunshot Wound
An autopsy performed Wednesday afternoon shows that former Harrison basketball player Deniko Scott died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Officers say the call came in just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a person down. When they arrived they found Scott with a shot to death in the backyard of a home near the 400 block of South Morton Avenue.
Investigators say the death is being ruled as a homicide. Evansville Police are still investigating the death of Deniko Scott.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
