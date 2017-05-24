44News | Evansville, IN

Autopsy Shows Former Harrison Basketball Player Dies from Gunshot Wound

Autopsy Shows Former Harrison Basketball Player Dies from Gunshot Wound

May 24th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An autopsy performed Wednesday afternoon shows that former Harrison basketball player Deniko Scott died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers say the call came in just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a person down. When they arrived they found Scott with a shot to death in the backyard of a home near the 400 block of South Morton Avenue.

Investigators say the death is being ruled as a homicide. Evansville Police are still investigating the death of Deniko Scott.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Previous Story
Shooting Victim Identified as Former Harrison Basketball Player

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.