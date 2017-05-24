Home Indiana Evansville Autopsy Shows Former Harrison Basketball Player Dies from Gunshot Wound May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An autopsy performed Wednesday afternoon shows that former Harrison basketball player Deniko Scott died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers say the call came in just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a person down. When they arrived they found Scott with a shot to death in the backyard of a home near the 400 block of South Morton Avenue.

Investigators say the death is being ruled as a homicide. Evansville Police are still investigating the death of Deniko Scott.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

