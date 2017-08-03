Home Indiana Autopsy Scheduled For Victim In Deadly Gibson County Crash August 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An autopsy is set for the victim of a deadly Gibson County crash. The Gibson County Coroner says 32-year-old Ashley Bosecker died instantly in a head-on collision on State Road 168 near County Road 550 East.

Bosecker’s red Chevy Traverse collided with a loaded cement truck on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the truck had minor injuries, and both drivers will be drug tested.

It took crews nearly four hours to clean up the crash area, but State Road 168 at County Road 550 East is back open.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms said, “Apparently we had an A and T concrete truck traveling eastbound State Road 168, and a passenger vehicle going westbound. It appears that the passenger vehicle crossed the center line.”

There’s no word on what led to this crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

