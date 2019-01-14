Autopsy Scheduled for Teenage South Bend Shooting Victim
An autopsy has been scheduled for January 15th following the shooting and death of a teenager in South Bend over the weekend.
The incident resulted in the death of 16-year-old Ajurin Blake, and sent an 18-year-old to the hospital with injuries.
Police say a “shotspotter” alerted authorities to the situation after picking up nine shots in the area of the incident.
Police have not released information on a possible suspect and no arrests have been made.