Autopsy Scheduled for Teenage South Bend Shooting Victim

An autopsy has been scheduled for January 15th following the shooting and death of a teenager in South Bend over the weekend.

The incident resulted in the death of 16-year-old Ajurin Blake, and sent an 18-year-old to the hospital with injuries.

Police say a “shotspotter” alerted authorities to the situation after picking up nine shots in the area of the incident.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect and no arrests have been made.

