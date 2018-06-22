Home Indiana Autopsy Scheduled for Domestic Dispute Shooting Victim June 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow for a man who was found dead after a shooting outside Wadesville.

The Sheriff’s Office says Troy Higginson and his wife Peggy got into an argument in their car Thursday night.

According to deputies, during that argument the woman shot her husband in the chest.

Authorities say that they have responded to verbal domestic complaints involving the couple in the past, but never any physical fights.

Peggy Higginson was taken to the hospital after the accident, and deputies say so far they haven’t been able to get any information from her.

