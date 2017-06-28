Autopsy Results Released of Victims in House Explosion

Autopsies took place today on the two victims found dead inside an Evansville home after it exploded Tuesday.

Those bodies have been identified as Sharon Mand and Kathleen Woolems who both lived in the home.

The Coroner Reports they both died from smoke inhalation.

Crews were back on scene today to try to figure out what caused the explosion.

As for those injured, Tara McKnight is being treated for burns in Indianapolis.

Michael Kneer is being treated at the University of Louisville.

A six-year-old boy was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital.

