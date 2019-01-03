Home Kentucky Autopsy Results Released for Madisonville Teen’s November Death January 3rd, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The autopsy results for Malik Stafford, a teenager that died in November of last year in Madisonville, have been released.

The Hopkins County Coroner has revealed the cause of death to be drowning, though the manner of death is undetermined.

Police began investigating the death of 13-year-old Stafford after he was found in a shallow creek near his grandmother’s home at Cross Creek Apartments on November 23rd, 2018.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Previous story: “Nothing Completely Obvious” As Police Investigate Teen’s Death

