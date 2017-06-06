Autopsy Results Released for Evansville Murder Victim

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says a murder victim died from a single gunshot wound to the back. The coroner released the information late Monday night.

Meanwhile, Evansville Police say the person responsible for 40-year-old Jamie Baker’s death is still on the loose.

Detectives say Baker was walking with someone else early Monday morning when the suspect shot her near the 1900 block of Cass Avenue.

That other person was not hurt and is considered to be a witness to the crime.

