Autopsy Results Released for Boy who Died in Gibson Co. ATV Accident

The autopsy results are released for an 11-year-old boy who died earlier this week in an ATV accident in Gibson County. It happened on Tuesday, June 13th around 3 p.m. in Ferdinand.

The Gibson County Coroner said Mitchell Steckler, of Haubstadt, died from blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

Mitchell was riding in a John Deere Gator in a field along County Road 350 when he started to take off, he turned the wheel, causing the ATV to roll. He was ejected from his seat, and part of the vehicle landed on top of him.

Steckler was taken to Gibson General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt even though the ATV was equipped with restraints.

