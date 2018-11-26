44News | Evansville, IN

Autopsy Results of Fatal South Congress Accident Revealed

November 26th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The autopsy results for a woman killed in a car accident that occurred in Evansville over the weekend have been released.

According to police, 26-year-old April King died as a result of head and neck injuries she sustained in the collision on November 23th.

Police say King was driving south on Congress Avenue from John Street when her vehicle drove off the roadway. Her car then drove through a yard at 505 south Congress Avenue and hit a tree.

Officials say King was unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

 

