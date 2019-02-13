Autopsy Results for Victim in First Avenue Crash Released

The autopsy results have been released for a woman killed in a car accident that happened in Evansville Tuesday. Test results revealed Smith died from blunt force trauma of the crash. Now officials are ruling Smith’s death a homicide.

Police say William Buckman was driving northbound into the southbound lanes of First Ave. and Diamond when he crashed into Smith who crashed back into two other cars. Smith was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Blood tests revealed Buckman had meth and marijuana in his system. Prosecutors say they are working to decide what charges Buckman will face.

Previous story:

