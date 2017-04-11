Home Indiana Autopsy Report Bill Heads to the Governor’s Desk April 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A measure that will help ensure hospitals across Indiana use best practices in handling autopsy reports will head to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1571 would allow a county coroner, under certain circumstance, make an autopsy report available to the peer review committee at the hospital where person was treated just before they died.

Peer Review Committees are set up at hospitals to evaluate the quality of care at the facility. These committees are usually made up of health care professionals and hospital personnel. This is designed to make sure hospitals are using the best practices available in patient care.

If it is signed by the governor, the measure would become effective July 1, 2017.

This bill was authored by Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) and co-authored by Ron Bacon (R-Chandler).

Comments

comments