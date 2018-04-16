Home Illinois Autopsies Scheduled For Two People Killed In White County Crash April 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

Autopsies are scheduled for two men killed in a semi crash in southern Illinois. Illinois State Police confirm Michael Goffnet, 48, and Charles Boggs, 36, were involved in the accident in White County. The incident happened Saturday morning.

ISP says around 6 a.m. Goffnet was driving westbound on I-64 when he lost control and landed in the Little Wabash River. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

Photo Courtesy of WFIW

Previous Story

A fatal semi trailer crash in Illinois claims the life of two people early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police confirm Michael Goffnet, 48, and Charles Boggs, 36, were involved in a car accident in White County.

Around 6:00 Saturday morning, ISP says Goffnet was driving westbound on I-64 when he lost control and landed in the Little Wabash River.

The White county coroner reported Goffnet and Boggs were pronounced dead on the scene.

ISP says this crash is still under investigation.

Comments

comments