Automated External Defibrillators Given to Local Authorities

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Chandler Police Department, were presented 11 automated external defibrillators or AED’s.

A grant from the Warrick County Community Foundation, along with private donations from two families, helped pay for the devices.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office received eight AED’s and three went to Chandler Police. Officials from both agencies say the new equipment will help in an emergency.

Kristen Wagmeister, Heart Saver Committee Chair, explained that having these tools could save a life before an ambulance arrives to an emergency.

AED’s are used to treat sudden cardiac arrest which can lead to death if it’s not treated within minutes.



Comments

comments