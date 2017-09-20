Home Kentucky Auto Manufacturer to Add 113 Jobs with $36.5M Expansion in Owensboro September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An auto manufacturer will be adding more than 100 jobs with its $36.5 million expansion. Metalsa Structural Products Inc. will add 113 jobs at its Owensboro facility to produce a new line of stamped and welded components.

The $36.5 million expansion will include investment in robotic welding cells, assembly line robots, infrastructure and building expansions to increase the facility’s square footage to accommodate the new production line and additional warehouse space.

This expansion began over the summer, and hiring is for September 2018 through June 2019.

Company leaders expect production to begin in March of 2019.

In Kentucky, Metalsa employs about 2,700 people at three vehicle-frame facilities. It established the Owensboro facility in 1997, its Elizabethtown plant dates back to 1994, and its oldest Kentucky facility opened in 1989 in Hopkinsville.

In June, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority agreed to give Metalsa Structural Products $3.5 million in tax credits over the next 10 years.

In return, Metalsa said its expansion will create more than a hundred jobs with an average salary of $18 an hour.

Metalsa is a Mexican-based company that makes components for the automotive industry.

