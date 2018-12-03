Home Kentucky Auto Body Shop Catches On Fire December 3rd, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

Madisonville firefighters are still trying to figure out what sparked an early morning fire at a local business. The owner of McKenzie’s Body Shop says he’s not letting a fire get in the way of paying his employees this holiday season.

Keith McKenzie, the auto repair shop owner, says he plans to open up shop in their old building and move forward. McKenzie says the loss is devastating to him and his customers.

“You know it’s just overwhelming all the customer’s vehicles that were inside… You know it’s just a really bad day,” says Keith McKenzie, owner of McKenzie’s Northside Auto Repair.

Madisonville firefighters were called to McKenzie’s Northside Auto Repair around 4:00 Monday morning. By the time they arrived, the business was engulfed in flames.

“I don’t know if there were any explosions,” says Asst. Chief Jeff Baldwin, from the Madisonville Fire Department. “Of course this type of business is going to have all types of flammable liquids that could be in the structure.”

The fire even spread to the nearby building, but crews say they were able to douse those flames. However, the garage fire was a different story because there were at least 15 cars and other flammable items inside.

“Walls and roof had collapsed in, so all of that metal was in on top of things that were burning. You know just trying to get water to the actual fire instead of just hitting the metal that were covering up things that were burning,” says Baldwin.

The auto shop owner and his wife say they’re now happy their old building next door never sold. They’ll be able to set up shop in the next few days taking care of their customers, especially the ones who lost their vehicles in the fire.

“Our hearts break for them,” says Cindy McKenzie, wife of the auto shop owner. “That piece of mind for that for our customers and their possessions is a big deal.”

Not only are they taking care of their customers, but they want to make sure their employees are all right moving forward.

“We’ve got six families that depend on us supporting them at Christmas time, and we’re going to make it happen,” says Keith McKenzie.

Comments

comments