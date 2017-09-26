Home Indiana Evansville Autistic Kids to Showcase Artwork at Kaleidoscope Reception September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Local kids on the autism spectrum will have a chance to show off their artistic creations next month.

It’s a reception to mark the end of Kaleidoscope – a project that provides art experiences for autistic kids.

It’s set for October 26th from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Evansville Museum.

The kids taking part in the program went through six workshops, and will have their artwork displayed at the reception.

Arts and autism programs like these have proven therapeutic for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

