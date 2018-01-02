Home Indiana Autism Numbers Stabilizing According to Recent Study January 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

After more than a decade of steady increases, the rate of children diagnosed with autism in the US has plateaued in the past three years.

The new findings were based on a nationwide study. More than 30,000 parents reported whether or not their children had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Experts at the University of Iowa saw no significant increase between 2014 and 2016.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention also noted a flattening of the autism rate in 2016 but said it was too soon to know whether rates were starting to stabilize.

