Home Indiana Evansville Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Evansville October 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Authorities are working to learn more information after a body was found. Evansville police were called to the 500 Block of South New York Avenue after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a body found.

Neighbors say they haven’t seen many people coming or going from the home in the last couple weeks leading up to the investigation.

Evansville police are investigating a missing person’s report but it’s too soon to tell whether this incident is connected to that missing woman.

Authorities can’t release whether the body the found is male or female.

Stay with 44News as information will be updated once it becomes available.

According to EPD, they’re trying to get a search warrant for the home.

