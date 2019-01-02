Authorities Work to Improve Mental Health Conditions

Authorities say they are trying to make a change in the justice system.

Inmates being held in local jails get medical help, but what about mental help?

Law enforcement officials say there is some help available, but not nearly enough to help people suffering from a mental illness or substance abuse. Sheriff Dave Wedding says it’s a threat to jail workers and society.

“On New Year’s Eve, early in the morning, we got a call to a residence on the West Side where a mother says her son was acting pretty strange and she even thought he may have been suicidal. She’s very concerned about his health and well being. While we were there we had an alarm and Bucks & Jakes where a person had broken and entered the store and a surveillance camera showed that the suspect was the same as the person that we were there for the report,” says Sheriff Wedding.

Officials say Matthew Fetscher was connected to a chain of crimes New Years Eve. Although, Sheriff Wedding says this isn’t the only case that got his attention over the holidays.

“Over the past weekend, we had a person in our custody who had an injury that required staples to suture up the injury. while he was in out medical wing, he was removing the metal staples and not only was he removing those, which reopened the wound, but he was using those to mutilate his body at the same time,” says Sheriff Wedding.

Instances like this are causing law enforcement officials to fear the underlying issue is not being addressed. Sheriff Wedding says there are nearly 10 people being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail who have an acute mental illness.

“I’m working with some state legislatures right now on jail programs and we’re also hoping to find a way to treat people who are incarcerated with mental illness,” says Sheriff Wedding.

However, officials say many more people are suffering from substance abuse. Sheriff Wedding says for some people being put in jail is a trend, but he’s trying to end the cycle.

“Now that we are planning a jail addition, I would like to have some type of jail chemical addiction program development within the new jail structure,” says Sheriff Wedding.

