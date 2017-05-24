Home Kentucky Authorities Warn Madisonville Residents About Police Phone Scam May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities in Madisonville are warning residents about a new phone scam in the area. Scammers call residents claiming to be a Madisonville Police Officer who has a warrant for the victim. The caller tell the victim they must buy prepaid credit cards to pay the fine to avoid jail time.

The scammer even uses local judges, claiming they signed the warrant. Residents are asked not to send them any money.

Madisonville Police Department does not collect court fines from the public. The Hopkins County court system is the only organization that collects fines.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call local law enforcement.

