Authorities Trying to Identify Body Found in Henderson

Authorities are investigating a woman’s body found Sunday along the side of Tillman-Bethel road.

The call came in at 12:30 Sunday afternoon from two men looking for driftwood when they spotted a body.

Officials found a 5’4 Caucasian woman with blonde shoulder length hair in the wood line about a half a mile from the intersection of Green River Rd #2.

“It was not a very recent death but it was longer than 12 hours but it hadn’t been out there for weeks and weeks” says Sheriff Ed Brady from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

She was found with no identification and wearing a blue, black and white short sleeve shirt, yoga pants, and black lace up boots.

An autopsy was done Monday morning and Brady says “no trauma on the body, no bullet holes, no stab wounds or anything of that nature. Toxicology has been sent off and should be back in a few days.”

Officials say the case is suspicious because they don’t know how the body got there and the cause of death is still unknown. Brady says “it’s an unusual place to be, there’s not a lot of foot traffic there, not a lot of reason for anybody to be out in the woods there.”

The main focus is to identify the woman to find out why she was there. Brady says “that way we can start seeing who her friends where, who her enemies were, why would she be in this area? Is there anyone that may have been capable of doing this?”

Brady says one thing making the identification difficult is the woman had good dental work. Sometimes checking dental records can help forensic dentists identify a person by finding a match.

