Evansville Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a motorcycle in February. It happened February 7th around 5:15 p.m. at 609 North St. Joe Avenue. The motorcycle has been found, but the suspect has not been located.

If you know anything about this incident, call Det. Richardson at 812-436-7967 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

