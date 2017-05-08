Home Indiana Evansville Authorities Speak to Person of Interest in Recent BB Gun Vandalism Spree May 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities have spoken with a 19-year-old who may have been involved in the recent BB gun vandalism spree in Evansville. There have been more than 80 reports of criminal mischief taken over the course of the last week, where car and building windows were shot out.

Officers say a community member gave them a description of the car possibly being used during these crimes. A patrol officer found the car in the 3100 block of Forrest Avenue Monday afternoon. The car has been impounded and investigators are working on getting a search warrant.

Police spoke to the car’s owner, but say there may be other people involved. Investigators are working to identify the other individuals involved.

This investigation is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 1-812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

