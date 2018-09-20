Home Kentucky Authorities Seeking Third Suspect in Owensboro Robbery September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at Family Dollar on 1501 West 2nd Street.

Officers say three suspects, two male and one female, entered the store around 11:00AM and demanded money. All three fled the store on foot.

According to police, two suspects were arrested and are facing charges of 2nd degree robbery.

Detectives are attempting to locate the third suspect identified Shamari T. Morton, who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morton is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

