Kentucky State Police are searching for a Union County Jail inmate who escaped from work release.

40-year-old Jason Stangel of Uniontown, Kentucky was being held in the jail for non-violent charges.

Police say he walked away from work release in the Whispering Meadows area around 9 or 9:30 Thursday morning.

Stangel was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

