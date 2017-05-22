Home Indiana Authorities Searching for Theft Suspect in Dubois County May 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say stole a decorative windmill from a home in Dubois County. The theft happened in the 7800 block of West State Road 64 just west of Huntingburg on Saturday night around 7:30.

The windmill is described as being red and about five feet tall. Deputies say the suspect is thought to be a heavyset man around 60 years old driving a green truck with a camper shell. He was last seen leaving the home, driving westbound on S.R. 64.

If you have any information about this theft, you are asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (812) 482-3522. These calls can remain anonymous.

