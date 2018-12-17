Home Indiana Evansville Authorities Searching Suspect in Connection with Fraud Cases December 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The financial crimes unit with the Evansville Police Department is investigating multiple thefts which the department says led to fraud.

EPD says the suspect is wanted in connection to stealing wallets from area gyms then using the victim’s credit and debit cards at various locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evansville police or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline.

Investigators released two photos and are looking for the person pictured below.

