Authorities Searching For Rural King Theft Suspect September 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a shoplifting suspect. Authorities say it happened at the rural king last Friday.

Store clerks say two bear compound bows and several other items were stolen and loaded into a dark-colored 4-door pickup truck.

Anyone who thinks they know who the suspect is or where they may be is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Daviess County Crime Stoppers.

