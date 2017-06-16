Authorities Searching for Missing Newburgh Teen

Authorities are searching for a missing Newburgh teen. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Josie Len McCullagh McBride. She was last seen on Wednesday night around 8:30 on Sharon Road.

Josie is described as being 5’7″, 148 pounds and has short brown hair. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts, a gray sweatshirt with a Newport logo, black converse high-top shoes and possibly carrying a backpack.

If you have information about Josie’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.

Photo Courtesy of Tegus McBride

