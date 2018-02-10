Home Indiana Authorities Search For More Possible Victims At Scott Elementary School February 10th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s investigators met with parents of students at Scott Elementary school to further investigate sexual misconduct charges, and possibly find more victims after three molestation charges were filed against former teacher Justin Wolf.

“What we are try to do now is get out in front of that,” says Sheriff David Wedding regarding the stigma of sexual abuse, “and make sure parents at least sit down, and talk to the children that may have been a victim in that class.”

For parents with students in daily contact with the former Scott Elementary School teacher who is now suspended without pay and banned from all school corporations premises pending a formal recommendation, the meeting further investigated possible sexual misconduct.

A student told his parent that hugs from the teacher turned into inappropriate touching. Now police are working with parents, and students who may have also been affected by wolf.

“Normally the people who perpetrate these crimes of children do not just have one victim.”

Frightening words for anyone with a child, even worse when that child isn’t safe in school.

“Having a teacher that had sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 10 inside a school building during class,” says Sheriff Wedding.

“We were concerned that there may be other victims out there.”

A statements from EVSC reads: “We acknowledge the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work in the arrest and investigation of Justin Wolf. Please understand we must follow due process according to state law regarding his employment status. He is immediately suspended without pay and is banned from all school corporation premises pending a formal recommendation to the school board. The EVSC is fully committed to supporting the students, staff and parents of the entire Scott Elementary School community as we move forward during this very difficult time.”

More than 50 parents showed up to the Vanderburgh County Jail Office and Administration Building.

“That is kind the response we were seeing from a bunch of parents,” says Sgt. Kerri Blessinger. “What can we do better to keep our children safer?”

Parents wanted assurances.

“What we want to do is make sure we are getting treatment for those other children that we believe are probably out there, but have not either had the avenue or had the education to come forward,” says Blessinger.

Authorities say the meeting was a platform to try to get justice for any possible victims.

“We want this to come to the forefront with people and schools and communities that this is a problem that for some reason we are always reluctant to talk about,” says Blessinger, “so we want this to be sort of a catalyst to bring other victims forward so that we cam get those offenders prosecuted and so that we can crack open that door of education in our community to help keep our kids safe.”

Wolf, is now behind bars at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office urges parents to contact authorities, or Holly’s House for help, or questions about sexual misconduct.



Comments

comments