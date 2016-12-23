Home Indiana Authorities In Search of Answers in Jasper Hit and Run December 23rd, 2016 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers, after they say a hit-and-run in Jasper has yet to be solved.

The department says a 28-year-old Otwell man was driving on State Road 545 when a green pickup truck blew through an intersection and hit his car. It happened right around the Jasper-Dubois intersection.

The problem is the driver who got hit didn’t get the details of the truck that ran the intersection, so the sheriff’s department wants your help. They say if you witnessed the incident and have any information, give them a call at 812-482-9111.

They think the truck may have been a Ford Ranger. No one was injured in the incident.

