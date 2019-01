Evansville police are responding to a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Lynch at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash possibly involved a Chevrolet Cobalt and a semi truck.

We have a crew on scene working to confirm details about this incident.

