Authorities Respond to Potential Drowning in Newburgh

September 19th, 2018 Indiana, Warrick County

Warrick County first responders and police arrived at the scene of a potential child drowning.

The incident happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. in 3700 Block of Arbor Pointe Driver near the Warrick Trail Apartments in Newburgh.

A deputy tells 44News, first responders were performing CPR on a child at least two or three-years-old. Officers say the child was already pulled from the water when they arrived and they were taken to an area hospital.

44News is working to learn the child’s condition at this time.

