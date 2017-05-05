Home Indiana Authorities Rescue Vehicle from Flood Waters in Posey County May 5th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Posey County authorities have rescued a vehicle that was stuck in flood waters Friday afternoon. Authorities say everyone is safe and has been rescued.

The vehicle got stuck in flood waters along Haines Road near South Terrace Elementary School. That portion of the road was already closed because of flood waters.

Authorities want to remind drivers to avoid roadways where you see high water signs.

