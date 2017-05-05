Authorities Rescue Vehicle from Flood Waters in Posey County
Posey County authorities have rescued a vehicle that was stuck in flood waters Friday afternoon. Authorities say everyone is safe and has been rescued.
The vehicle got stuck in flood waters along Haines Road near South Terrace Elementary School. That portion of the road was already closed because of flood waters.
Authorities want to remind drivers to avoid roadways where you see high water signs.
Previous Story
Posey County authorities work to rescue two kids, who got stuck in flood waters Friday afternoon. Authorities say they were in a car when that car got stuck along a flooded road.
Posey County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene along Haines Road near South Terrace Elementary School. That portion of the road was already closed because of flood waters.
There are two juveniles and an adult in the vehicle and deputies say they are not in danger, but they needed to be helped getting out of the water.
