Authorities Relocating Pendleton Inmates Due To Fire September 26th, 2018

Firefighters are responding to large fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Central Indiana.

Our Indianapolis affiliate WTTV reports multiple fire departments at the scene where the fire is forcing authorities to move some of the inmates.

Pendleton is about 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Several agencies are present at the scene, including Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

There have been no reports of injuries or how severe the damage is to the facility.

We will continue to provide updates as more details become available.

