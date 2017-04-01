Home Kentucky Authorities Released Name of Couple in Apparent Murder Suicide April 1st, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities have released the names of those killed in an apparent murder-suicide out of Henderson. The Sheriff’s office reports Jeffery Buley died on a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

His wife, Marla Buley suffered a fatal shot to the chest. It happened in the small Henderson County town of Reed Friday.

Police are still working to determine a motive in this case.

Previous story: http://44news.wevv.com/deputies-investigating-reported-murder-suicide-henderson-co/

