Authorities Released Name of Couple in Apparent Murder Suicide

April 1st, 2017 Kentucky

Authorities have released the names of those killed in an apparent murder-suicide out of Henderson. The Sheriff’s office reports Jeffery Buley died on a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

His wife, Marla Buley suffered a fatal shot to the chest. It happened in the small Henderson County town of Reed Friday.

Police are still working to determine a motive in this case.

Previous story: http://44news.wevv.com/deputies-investigating-reported-murder-suicide-henderson-co/

 

