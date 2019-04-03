Authorities Release New Photos of AHS Burglary

Authorities are still searching for the suspect responsible for the break-in at Apollo High School in Owensboro.

The unidentified male used a blunt object to break into the school through a secure door. The principal arrived at the scene to hear the intruder leaving.

Police arrived and searched for the suspect, but there was no one in sight. The suspect is described as being tall, athletically built, male, and was wearing dark colored clothing and shoes, black backpack, black gloves, and a dark colored mask.

Authorities believe the suspect was inside the school for almost an hour.

The administration decided to close the school for that day to allow a thorough search of the building.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect can contact authorities.

